Extensive damage caused by fire at Mississauga garage

Last Updated Jan 5, 2018 at 7:15 am EST

Fire causes extensive damage to a parking garage in Mississauga on Jan. 5, 2017. CITYNEWS

A fire at a parking garage in Mississauga has left behind extensive damage.

It broke out at a building on Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East early Friday morning.

The fire destroyed the vehicles in the garage.

Fire crews say the cold weather did not help with battling the fire, which is now out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

