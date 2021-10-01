1 arrest made in Markham double homicide, murder suspect still at large

York Regional Police have recovered one of two bodies and arrested a man alleged to have assisted the murder suspect after a Markham couple were victims of a double homicide.

On September 28th, investigators issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man in connection with the murders of Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, who were killed in a targeted attack in Vaughan.

The remains of one body were recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Center in Watford, Ont.

Police believe the second body to be in the same area.

Investigators released photos of the suspect, and thanks to tips from the public, police say the vehicle was located, and the driver was identified.

On Wednesday, officers were able to distinguish and arrest 36-year-old Recaldo Liburd of Vaughan, Ont., who is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.

Liburd is scheduled to appear in court on October 14th.

Phuong Tan Nguyen of Toronto, who also goes by Mike, is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

“The suspect is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” York Police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.