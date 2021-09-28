Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man wanted for 1st-degree murder of missing Markham couple
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 28, 2021 1:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm EDT
A Markham couple has been missing since Sept. 18 and police are asking for the public's help in locating them. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man in connection
. with the disappearance of a Markham couple
Investigators now say the husband and wife, missing since September 18th, is believed to have been murdered in a targeted attack in Vaughan.
Investigators say they’re actively working on recovering the bodies.
Phuong Tan Nguyen of Toronto is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25.
York Police also
believed to be associated with the double homicide. Anyone that might have seen this particular vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18th in the Zenway Boulevard area near Highway 27 and Highway 7, is asked to come forward. released photos of a vehicle of interest
Investigators say Nguyen, described as 5-foot-9 and around 180 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted, witnesses are urged to contact police immediately.
“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” York Police said in a news release.
Phuong Tan Nguyen, 35, of Toronto is wanted for the first-degree murder of a couple from Markham.
{* loginWidget *}