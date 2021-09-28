Man wanted for 1st-degree murder of missing Markham couple

York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a Markham couple.

Investigators now say the husband and wife, missing since September 18th, is believed to have been murdered in a targeted attack in Vaughan.

Investigators say they’re actively working on recovering the bodies.

Phuong Tan Nguyen of Toronto is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25.

York Police also released photos of a vehicle of interest believed to be associated with the double homicide. Anyone that might have seen this particular vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18th in the Zenway Boulevard area near Highway 27 and Highway 7, is asked to come forward.

Investigators say Nguyen, described as 5-foot-9 and around 180 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted, witnesses are urged to contact police immediately.

“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” York Police said in a news release.