Toronto Blue Jays amplify Indigenous voices on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

An Indigenous artist made history during the series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, which took place on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Mary Nahwegahbow sang the national anthem before the game in English, French, and Anishinaabemowin, for the first time.

There was also a moment of silence for victims and survivors of the residential school system, before the opening pitch.

Rogers Centre staff wore orange shirt pins to acknowledge that every child matters and a special pregame ceremony was held where a residential school survivor threw out the first pitch.

The Blue Jays took a number of other steps to help amplify Indigenous voices on this day.

There is now a permanent land acknowledgement both inside and outside the Rogers Centre.

Philip Cote is behind the land acknowledgement and also designed the artwork that is displayed at one of the busiest gate entrances to the Rogers Centre.

“The painting is about the Turtle Island and all the clan animals that were part of our culture,” Cote said.

He believed the artwork and land acknowledgment are an educational moment for so many Canadians, but also monumental moment for representation for Indigenous people in the country.

“We’re looking at now a transformation, even though it’s on one pillar, that’s the beginning of how big things get started from small measures. I think this is a really important small measure that lets Indigenous people know they’re being thought of and that they’re being represented finally,” he said.

Cote said this day is a start to rewriting history to accurately represent Canada’s history, but also a moment for healing and inclusion.

“We’re also in mourning for the children that were lost in the residential school and their survivors too,” he said.

