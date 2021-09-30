Trudeau criticized for taking family Tofino trip on first Truth and Reconciliation Day

The PM is speaking with residential school survivors from across the country today

The PMO says this follows his participation in Wednesday night's ceremony marking the day

Despite his daily itinerary saying he's in private meetings, Trudeau is actually in Tofino with his family

TOFINO (NEWS 1130) — As the country marks its first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Tofino spending time with his family.

Despite his schedule saying he’s in private meetings, NEWS 1130 has confirmed through his office, he will be on Vancouver Island for a few days.

His whereabouts are receiving harsh criticism; however, the PM’s office says this trip is “following his participation in [Wednesday] night’s ceremony.”

Trudeau’s office says he will be speaking with residential school survivors from across the country Thursday.

The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc say they’ve invited the Prime Minister to visit twice, but he still hasn’t.

The PMO says they’ve updated his schedule to reflect where he is Thursday.

Residential school survivors told their stories at a ceremony Wednesday night on Parliament Hill.

Trudeau said he applauds the courage of residential school survivors and that it cannot be easy for them to speak out.

At the ceremony on Wednesday, Trudeau said reconciliation simply doesn’t mean looking back and understanding the mistakes made in the past but realizing that they are shaping the country even today.

He said while Canada is seen as a peace-loving place that respects the rights of people, it is also a country that has made huge and terrible mistakes.

The prime minister added the challenges facing First Nations such as injustice, inequality, discrimination and racism can be traced back to the decisions made decades ago.

Trudeau stressed it behooves everyone to listen to the experiences of residential school survivors and know that they are every Canadian’s story.