Midtown collision leaves man with serious injuries

A man riding a motorcycle has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed into a car at Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no word yet on if speed played a role in the crash as the investigation continues.

Toronto police tell 680 NEWS he was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

The other driver also remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is being urged to contact police.