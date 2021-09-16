Loading articles...

Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle crash in Markham

A man is dead after a collision involving a car and motorcycle that happened overnight in Markham.

York regional police were called to McCowan Road and 16th Avenue around midnight.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if the driver of the car was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

