Crash on QEW involving police cruiser creates major traffic delays
by NEWS STAFF
Posted Sep 30, 2021 6:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 30, 2021 at 7:29 pm EDT
Four people, including an OPP officer, suffered minor injuries following a crash on the WB QEW past Bronte. (Kyle Hocking/680 NEWS)
A three-vehicle crash involving an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser has created major delays for people commuting home, blocking several westbound lanes on the QEW near Bronte Road in Oakville, for most of Thursday afternoon.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells 680 NEWS it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Schmidt says the cruiser rear-ended another vehicle with three occupants, causing it to hit a third car. Four people, including an officer, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An OPP cruiser rear ended another vehicle causing a three vehicle crash on the WB QEW west of Bronte in Oakville.
He says it’s too soon to say if the OPP officer will be charged, but it’s a possibility as the investigation continues.
The traffic jam caused by the collision is expected to clear by Thursday evening.
