Truck hits hydro poll in Mississauga, closing QEW and causing power outage

The QEW has been closed and over 2,500 homes in Mississauga are in the dark after a transport truck hit a hydro poll in Mississauga.

Crews were called to South Service Road and Haig Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wires could be seen on the roadway and across vehicles. The QEW has been closed between Cawthra Road and Dixie Road due to concerns of wires going on the highway.

One person still remains in their vehicle as well due to the wires on top of the car. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters on the scene tell 680 NEWS the damage is significant and the neighbourhood could be without power for a while.

Alectra Utilities says the outage is affecting 2,632 homes and businesses in the area of The Queen Elizabeth Way and Cawthra Road.

The estimated time of restoration is currently 11 p.m.