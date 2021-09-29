Loading articles...

Truck hits hydro poll in Mississauga, closing QEW and causing power outage

Last Updated Sep 29, 2021 at 5:13 pm EDT

The QEW has been closed and over 2,500 homes in Mississauga are in the dark after a transport truck hit a hydro poll in Mississauga.

Crews were called to South Service Road and Haig Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wires could be seen on the roadway and across vehicles. The QEW has been closed between Cawthra Road and Dixie Road due to concerns of wires going on the highway.

One person still remains in their vehicle as well due to the wires on top of the car. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters on the scene tell 680 NEWS the damage is significant and the neighbourhood could be without power for a while.

Alectra Utilities says the outage is affecting 2,632 homes and businesses in the area of The Queen Elizabeth Way and Cawthra Road.

The estimated time of restoration is currently 11 p.m.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @Hock680NEWS: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews are now closing the EB/WB QEW from Cawthra to Dixie because of the danger that unstable hydro poles a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Sign up for your chance to win our Weather Guarantee™ jackpot which is currently at $7,100! Details in the link be…
Latest Weather
Read more