Ontario reports fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 29, 2021 10:15 am EDT
Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School in Mississauga during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario is reporting 495 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Wednesday.
There were 36,404 tests completed in the last 24-hour period for a test positivity of 1.7 per cent.
It marks the second straight day and third time this month the province has seen fewer than 500 daily cases – the province
and 463 new cases one week ago. reported 466 new cases on Tuesday
The rolling seven-day average increases slightly to 610 but is still down from 692 one week ago.
There are now 172 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 and 123 on ventilators.
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table’s
that hospitalizations and ICU occupancy are remaining stable. latest COVID-19 modelling shows
The group says there’s uncertainty in their predictions because it’s too early to see the impact of in-person schooling and work resuming, and of people possibly spending more time indoors during cold weather.
The advisory table says high vaccination rates and continued public health measures remain integral in control over case growth.
The province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore will provide a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
