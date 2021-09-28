Ontario reports fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases, 7-day average continues to fall

Ontario is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Two of the new deaths occurred more than one month ago and were added to the cumulative count based on data cleaning.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has dropped to 606, down from 710 one week ago. The province reported 574 new cases one week ago.

The seven-day average has fallen to the lowest point since Aug. 24.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 347 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 119 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 180 people in the ICU due to COVID-19. Among the ICU patients, 172 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There were another 31,855 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period and 86 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received at least one dose while 80.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The province is reporting another 280 school-related cases among students and staff. As of Tuesday, 17 per cent of schools in the province have at least one COVID-19 case.

Ontario’s science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.

The new modelling is set to be posted online about an hour before Ontario’s chief medical officer of health holds his weekly briefing, but that briefing has now been pushed back to Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario’s daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario’s seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.

That’s well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario’s previous modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now.

Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.

With files from the Canadian Press