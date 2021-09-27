Cat found with phone cord wrapped around neck needs costly surgery: Toronto shelter

The Etobicoke Humane Society is looking for donations to help a tabby cat that was found with a telephone cord wrapped around the animal’s neck at the shelter’s door because the little one needs to have her leg amputated.

Over the weekend, the EHS posted on Facebook the cat, named Octavia, was found a couple of weeks ago in a box, which it said is not uncommon because it receives packages, supplies and donations often.

“The box was clearly not a regular package,” it wrote, “It was taped shut with packing tape and had telephone cord wrapped around it to fashion a crude handle.”

“Inside we discovered a beautiful brown tabby cat with orange streaks in her fur cautiously gazing up, obviously scared. She clearly had more of that telephone cord loosely wrapped around her neck — we can only guess at the purpose of that,” the shelter said.

The EHS said when staff was taking Octavia to the vet, they noticed part of the cat’s rear leg was not there, “the vet noted the amputation was not surgical and was likely due to trauma.”

The shelter said the vet believes what’s left of the leg is causing Octavia pain, and to give the little one a better quality of life, the remainder of the leg needs to be amputated.

The surgery is expected to cost around $2,000, it said, “an unexpected cost to our small shelter.”

“While this is a sad story in many ways, we’re hopeful for a happy ending for this beautiful cat,” the shelter wrote.

To find out how to help the shelter, you can go to its website.