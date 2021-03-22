$50K grant given to Toronto Humane Society so vets can give affordable services to pet owners in need

If you own a pet, you know visits to the vet can be very expensive.

Expensive vet bills are often the reason why pets are surrendered to animal shelters — PetSmart Charities has come to the rescue with a grant of $50,000 to the Toronto Humane Society.

The money will allow public clinics to give affordable grooming, dental and wellness services for pet owners struggling to pay their bills.

RELATED: Relocating raccoons could separate mothers from babies, Toronto Wildlife Centre says

“When veterinary care is accessible to pet parents and animals in our community through grants like this one, we make the difference. We can make the difference for animals who may not otherwise be able to receive necessary treatment or care they needed. We can make a difference for pet parents who love their pets dearly but have been experiencing challenging times,” Hannah Sotropa, with the Toronto Humane Society, says, “with this grant, we will be able to service approximately 540 animals through the provision of subsidized veterinary services.”

PetSmart says this year alone, the donation will cover the cost of about $1,400 on more than 500 animals.

“We know the pandemic has caused additional financial strain on families and thanks to Toronto Humane Society, more pet guardians in the GTA can provide crucial care for their pets without worry of financial barriers,” says PetSmart Charities of Canada’s Dani LaGiglia.