Blue Jays turn to Robbie Ray in afternoon tilt against Tampa Bay

The Toronto Blue Jays will have left-hander Robbie Ray on the mound as they go for a series victory against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet and SN Now beginning at 3:07 p.m. ET/ 12:07 p.m. PT.

Toronto (81-64) is in a virtual tie with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for the two AL wild-card spots after losing 2-0 to the Rays in the second game of their series on Tuesday night.

Ray (11-5, 2.69 ERA) will look to return to top form after a rare shaky start last time out. He allowed three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings and took a no-decision in a 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

It marked Ray’s shortest start since June 18.

Ray has performed well against the Rays (90-55) this season. He has given up just six combined runs over 27 innings in four starts versus Tampa.

The Rays counter with right-hander Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.37 ERA). Wacha is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts in September.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios was removed from Tuesday’s 2-0 loss with abdominal tightness, the team announced after the game.

Berrios pitched seven innings giving up four hits and only one run while recording six strikeouts. His only blemish in the game was a solo-shot from Ji-Man Choi in the second inning.

It was Berrios’ fourth consecutive quality start with the Blue Jays, a span during which he has posted a 1.98 ERA over 27.1 innings.

It is not known if the 27-year-old will be able to make his next scheduled start against the Rays on Sept. 20.

Since Monday, fans heading to Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre are required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result.

Blue Jays fans, staff and guests 12 years old and up have to present a government-issued ID and proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before game day.