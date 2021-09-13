BC proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in effect, Toronto workplaces with similar mandates

To stop the spread of COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic, more workplaces are stepping up in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service is now policing the vaccination status of all employees, including in uniform and civilian, who now have to show proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday. The force announced the mandatory vaccination policy for officers and staff last month.

It’s the same for City of Toronto employees, all staff are required to be fully vaccinated by October 30th, but are required to tell the City if they’ve been vaccinated by September 13th.

Those municipal employees who choose not to disclose their vaccination status, or are not vaccinated by Monday, will be required to attend mandatory education on vaccines.

On September 20th, this will be the reality for all TTC employees.

All TTC employees must report their vaccination status a week Monday, and must have their first dose by September 30th, and be fully vaccinated by October 30th.

But, the City and TTC said employees who can provide proof of a medical reason for not being immunized would be exempt from the vaccine policy.

Starting Monday the 13th in B.C., you have to show proof you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get into any non-essential business. Premier John Horgan says double doses will be mandatory starting October 24th.

This move is something that is gaining traction across the country.

Next Wednesday, Ontario’s proof of vaccination program takes effect, which is already happening in Quebec and Manitoba.