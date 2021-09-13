Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
BC proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in effect, Toronto workplaces with similar mandates
by Jaime Pulfer, Michelle Morton
Posted Sep 13, 2021 6:48 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 13, 2021 at 7:56 am EDT
The Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
To stop the spread of COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic, more workplaces are stepping up in Toronto.
The Toronto Police Service is now policing the vaccination status of all employees, including in uniform and civilian, who now have to show proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday. The force announced the
last month. mandatory vaccination policy for officers and staff
It’s the same for
, all staff are required to be fully vaccinated by October 30th, but are required to tell the City if they’ve been vaccinated by September 13th. City of Toronto employees
Those municipal employees who choose not to disclose their vaccination status, or are not vaccinated by Monday, will be required to attend mandatory education on vaccines.
On September 20th, this will be the reality for all TTC employees.
All
a week Monday, and must have their first dose by September 30th, and be fully vaccinated by October 30th. TTC employees must report their vaccination status
But, the City and TTC said employees who can provide proof of a medical reason for not being immunized would be exempt from the vaccine policy.
Starting Monday the 13th in
to get into any non-essential business. Premier John Horgan says double doses will be mandatory starting October 24th. B.C., you have to show proof you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
This move is something that is gaining traction across the country.
, which is already happening in Quebec and Manitoba. Next Wednesday, Ontario’s proof of vaccination program takes effect
