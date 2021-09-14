COVID-19 contact tracing underway at nearly two dozen schools: TPH

The COVID-19 situation in city schools continues to escalate, with Toronto Public Health now conducting contact tracing investigations at nearly two dozen schools.

TPH says it’s conducting case and contact tracing for COVID-19 at 23 different school buildings.

The schools on that list include East York and West Hill collegiate institutes, Alvin Curling Public School and Milne Valley Middle School.

The number of schools across Ontario affected could be higher.

Data shows 273 confirmed cases in the province, just days into the school year.

This comes as calls grow louder for the Ford government to take immediate action on class sizes to prevent the spread of the virus.

The provincial NDP says class sizes need to be cut immediately amid what Andrea Horvath calls “alarming reports of classroom crowding”

The ministry of education says school boards have the funding and flexibility to choose to re-allocate staffing to meet current class size requirements.

Here’s a list of the schools with COVID-19 contact tracing underway:

Bellmere Junior Public School

Central Montessori School – Maplehurst Campus

Cresthaven Public School

Dundas Junior Public School

East York Collegiate Institute

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel

Elia Middle School

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy

Humber Valley Village Junior Middle School

Milne Valley Middle School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School

Pauline Johnson Junior Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Ryerson Community School

Senator O’Connor College School

Sir John A Macdonald Collegiate Institute

St. André Catholic School

St. Brigid Catholic School

The York School

Topcliff Public School

West Hill Collegiate Institute

William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute

Willowdale Middle School

The City’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said in a statement, “It is not unexpected that we’ve started to see COVID-19 cases in our school settings as we continue living with this virus. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against this virus. It provides protection for those receiving the vaccine and for others around them. This is why we continue to remind everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as they are able if they have not yet done so.”