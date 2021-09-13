Toronto Public Health identifies COVID-19 cases in three schools

Not even a full week into the school year, and Toronto Public Health has identified COVID-19 cases in three schools.

Cases have been confirmed at Fraser Mustard Early Learning Centre in Thorncliffe Park, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary in Scarborough, and West Hill Collegiate also in Scarborough.

TPH said it’s investigating and is working to notify those affected, asking them to stay home and monitor for signs and symptoms.

Health officials stress this was not unexpected given COVID-19 continues to circulate and how transmissible the Delta variant is.

The number of cases identified has not been released.

