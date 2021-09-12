Man, 32, facing charges in Lawrence subway station assault investigation

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man they allege is connected to an assault at Lawrence subway station over the weekend.

On Sept. 11, police said a woman was sitting on a platform-level bench at Lawrence station when she was approached by a man.

He began talking with the woman and then he allegedly assaulted her, police said.

A passerby intervened and the man fled the station.

On Sunday, police said they arrested and charged Michael Park, 32, of no fixed address.

He was charged with one count of Assault and one count of Fail to Comply With Release Order, police said.

Investigators said he will appear in court on Monday.