Toronto police search for man in Lawrence subway assault investigation

Toronto police say they are searching for a man they allege assaulted a woman at a subway station Saturday afternoon.

Police said a woman was sitting on a platform-level bench at Lawrence station when she was approached by a man at around 12:30 p.m.

He began talking with the woman and then began assaulting her, police said.

A passerby intervened and the man fled the station.

Investigators describe the man as being between five-foot-seven-inches and five-foot-eight-inches tall, in his 20s with a medium build.

“The man was wearing a blue Dallas Mavericks Michael Finley jersey, beige shorts, slippers and a red baseball cap,” police said in a news release Saturday. “He was also wearing dark sunglasses and had on white wireless earbuds.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.