Canada's major airlines applaud mandatory vaccination policy

Two major Canadian airlines are welcoming the news that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for commercial air passengers by October 31.

WestJet says it is working diligently to implement the government’s vaccination policy for airline employees.

“Vaccinations are the most effective way to ensure the safety of our guests and employees while curbing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mark Porter, WestJet Executive Vice-President, People, and Culture.

“We are seeking additional detail from the federal government on the requirement and are committed to working together to ensure the successful implementation of the policy by late October.”

We welcome the announcement by the Federal Government regarding mandatory vaccinations for federally regulated employees. We continue to be a strong partner in vaccination rollout and are working diligently to implement this policy for airline employees. — WestJet (@WestJet) August 13, 2021

Porter says WestJet will be engaging with employees to keep them apprised and will also be making sure to uphold the expectations that all people boarding flights will be vaccinated.

WestJet says a rapid-antigen test would be appropriate for those who cannot get the shot.

Air Canada, meanwhile, also embraced the news.

“Although Air Canada awaits further details about today’s announcement on mandatory vaccinations, it is a welcome step forward in the evolving measures to protect the health and safety,” the airline said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Air Canada has advocated and continually adopted science-based measures to keep its customers and employees safe. This has included encouraging its employees to get vaccinated, setting up workplace clinics and supporting community vaccination programs to make vaccinations more widely accessible.”

Air Canada adds that it is committed to working with its unions and Canada’s government to implement this new policy “in an effective manner.”

The announcement covers all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, including cruise ships, that will require full, mandatory vaccinations.