Federal government to require vaccinations for air passengers, interprovincial travellers

Passengers wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Trudeau government is going to make vaccinations mandatory for all air travel and interprovincial rail and ferry travel in Canada, including for passengers.

“We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The announcement covers all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, including cruise ships, that will require full, mandatory vaccinations.

Canada’s government also announced Friday that it’s requiring all of its federal public servants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 moving forward.

Workers in the federally regulated transport sector will have to be vaccinated. Those new rules are expected to go into effect no later than the end of October.

There will be exemptions, such as medical and for children under the age of 12.

More to come…

