Federal government to require vaccinations for air passengers, interprovincial travellers

The Trudeau government is going to make vaccinations mandatory for all air travel and interprovincial rail and ferry travel in Canada, including for passengers.

“We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The announcement covers all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, including cruise ships, that will require full, mandatory vaccinations.

Canada’s government also announced Friday that it’s requiring all of its federal public servants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 moving forward.

BREAKING: Federal government to require COVID vaccinations for commercial air passengers, & travelers on interprovincial rail & large marine vessels. Workers in federally regulated transport sector will also have to be vaccinated. Take effect no later than end of Oct #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) August 13, 2021

Workers in the federally regulated transport sector will have to be vaccinated. Those new rules are expected to go into effect no later than the end of October.

There will be exemptions, such as medical and for children under the age of 12.

