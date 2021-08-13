Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Federal government to require vaccinations for air passengers, interprovincial travellers
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 13, 2021 12:54 pm EDT
Passengers wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
The Trudeau government is going to make vaccinations mandatory for all air travel and interprovincial rail and ferry travel in Canada, including for passengers.
“We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.
The announcement covers all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, including cruise ships, that will require full, mandatory vaccinations.
BREAKING: Federal government to require COVID vaccinations for commercial air passengers, & travelers on interprovincial rail & large marine vessels. Workers in federally regulated transport sector will also have to be vaccinated. Take effect no later than end of Oct #cdnpoli