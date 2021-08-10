Province now reporting vaccinated vs. unvaccinated data in daily COVID-19 numbers

Ontario’s government unveiled new daily data that shows vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID-19 numbers despite Tuesday’s figures not adding up properly.

With the province reporting 321 new COVID-19 infections, the vaccination data shows that 267 of those new cases are in those without any vaccine protection, 54 cases were in people partially vaccinated, and 78 in those fully vaccinated.

That accounts for roughly 80 per cent of the cases in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

As far as the case data is concerned, a government spokesperson says the misaligned numbers all have to do with valid Ontario health cards.

“Cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked,” spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said in an email. “Data reporting will continue to improve over time.”

For hospitalization and ICU, a source tells 680 NEWS it could be a few things. Hospitals are submitting this data to the province daily moving forward. This is being collected through two data sources with different extraction times and public reporting cycles for ICU data.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore says that the breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people tend to be milder. Moore writes in a Toronto Star op-ed today that growing case counts won’t have the same meaning now as during previous waves, due to high rates of vaccinations.

Data shows the province administered 48,000 vaccines through Monday; 38,000 of which were second shots and 10,416 were first doses.

Through Monday, 81 per cent of adults 18-plus have received at least one dose while 73.4 per cent of Ontario’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average is up to 306 cases per day. Tuesday’s numbers are based on nearly 16,500 tests.

With files from 680 NEWS reporter Irene Preklet and business editor Richard Southern