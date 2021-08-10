Ontario reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two additional deaths. It’s the fifth straight day that daily cases have topped the 300 mark as the Delta variant spreads across the province.

There were 325 new cases reported on Monday.

The test positivity rate is 1.7 per cent, down from 2.3 per cent the day before, and 16,479 tests were completed.

There are now 109 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 72 ICU patients on a ventilator.

Ontario administered 48,278 vaccine doses in the last 24-hour period.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it would begin sharing more detailed data on hospitalizations, included the vaccination status of admitted patients.

“We can expect cases to begin to rise as we approach September,” said a Ministry spokesperson in a release. “However, thanks to the protection offered by vaccines, growing case counts will not have the same meaning as they did earlier in the pandemic. Hospitalization and ICU admissions will be the key indicators that show us the effectiveness of our response against COVID-19.

Of those currently in hospital (excluding ICU), 28 are unvaccinated, 20 are partially vaccinated and 13 are fully vaccinated.

The province notes that “cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19covid 19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”

