Where are you most likely to get a parking ticket in Toronto?

Last Updated Aug 9, 2021 at 7:53 am EDT

A parking ticket placed on the windshield of a car in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Boris Spremo

Analysis of Toronto parking enforcement data reveals where you’re most likely to get hit with a ticket.

While tickets handed out in the city were down 37 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic, drivers were still given 1.4 million parking fines.

According to the Toronto Star the top two most ticketed sites in the city are North York General Hospital and at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough. The two hotspots responsible for more than 9,200 tickets combined.

The average parking fine given out last year was $50. Overall revenue from parking tickets was approximately $79 million, down from $113 million in 2019.

Top 10 spots in the city for parking tickets according to Toronto Star analysis:

  1. North York General Hospital
  2. Bluffer’s Park
  3. 19 Grand Trunk Cres.
  4. Humber Bay Shores Park
  5. York University
  6. Sunnybrook Hospital Bayview Campus
  7. 30 Grand Trunk Cres.
  8. 2183 Lake Shore Blvd West
  9. 75 Queens Wharf Rd.
  10. 5 Valhala Inn Rd.

 

