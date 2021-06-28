Toronto speed cameras nab 22,000 speeders in April

Toronto’s speed enforcement cameras caught more than 22,000 speeders in April

Drivers on Sheppard Avenue west of Don Mills were the worst offenders.

Between April 1 and April 30, the camera on Sheppard Avenue East issued 3,706 tickets, which amounts to 16 per cent of all tickets given out in that timeframe.

The highest fine of $718 was given to a driver caught going 99 km/hr in a 50 zone on that road.

The city says the cameras also caught more than 15,000 repeat offenders – the most frequent offender received a total of 15 tickets for speeding on both Sheppard avenue, west of Don mills and Doris Avenue, north of Spring Garden Avenue.

The city’s photo radar cameras previously nabbed more than 81,000 speeders in the first three months of this year.

The 50 devices started at a third round of locations at the beginning of June.

You can see a map of Toronto’s planned and active speed camera locations here.