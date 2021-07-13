Seneca College making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students, staff

Seneca College is making vaccinations mandatory for staff and students returning to campus in September.

In a letter sent to all students and employees in June, Seneca’s president said vaccinations will be a condition for on-campus activities, starting on Sept. 7.

This includes students living in the school’s two residences and the employees who work there.

The school’s president, David Agnew, says Seneca will respect medical exemptions and those learning, working or teaching remotely will not be affected by this policy.

“From active screening and strict safety protocols to limiting our campus populations, we have done our best to keep students and employees safe while delivering on our mission to provide a great polytechnic education,” reads and email from Agnew to students and staff.

“COVID-19 is a deadly and persistent virus. Its variants continue to wreak havoc. With varying degrees of success, the world is racing to bring the virus under control through vaccinations.”

It appears Seneca College is the first post-secondary institution in Canada to make vaccinations mandatory. Other colleges and universities have said those living in residence will be required to get vaccinated before their move-in date, or up to 14 days after they return to campus.

Western University in London, Ont. became one of the first to require students living in residence to be vaccinated against COVID-19 come September.

The University of Toronto also announced last month it will require vaccinations for those living in residence during the upcoming school year.

Members of those campus communities outside of residences have been “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated as soon as they can.