Calls growing to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario health care workers

A growing number of countries are making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health care workers – and there are growing calls for Ontario to follow suit.

France and Greece are two of the latest countries to bring in rules that will ensure all health and long-term care workers are vaccinated by September deadlines.

The penalties for not complying have not been made clear.

Italy was among the first countries to make a similar rule in April. Workers in that country face transfers off of the frontlines or suspension without pay of they do not comply.

There have been constitutional challenges to the law.

There are growing calls for similar rules in Ontario as the European policies come into place.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch took to social media on Monday night saying that the new rules in Greece makes sense.

“You can’t put the most vulnerable at risk,” said Bogoch in a tweet.

In Ontario, the Ford government has semi-required long-term care workers to get vaccinated. Workers don’t need to get a jab if they have a documented medical reason – they can also opt to take an educational course on vaccines, which would allow them to continue to work without having received a shot.

Many local outbreaks in the Region of Waterloo are being traced back to unvaccinated workers in vulnerable settings. Waterloo has seen a recent a surge in the more transmissible Delta variant which forced the region to stay in Step 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan more than a week longer than the rest of the province.

There is been no word yet from the Ford government that any such policy is being worked on for Ontario.