Health minister, solicitor general to update Ontario's vaccine rollout

Ontario will be updating its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday amid complaints about a lack of available appointments as second dose eligibility expanded in Delta hotspots.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be providing the update from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Ontarians have been flooding the province’s online booking portal this week in hopes of securing a second dose and many expressed frustration at their inability to book due to the soaring demand.

Toronto opened up 30,000 more appointments Wednesday morning for the Moderna vaccine, but many reported on social media that the appointments were quickly snatched up when the booking opened.

There are growing calls from many to speed up reopening in the province with vaccinations rates climbing and new cases staying low.

Some experts are cautioning that the province needs to exercise caution with the Delta variant on the rise, with some saying the province needs to do more to ensure doses are being allocated to Delta hot spots.

Peel’s top doctor has pressed the Ford government to allocate more second doses to high-risk communities.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said while he encourages people to do whatever they can to get fully vaccinated, he acknowledges the provincial booking system doesn’t always work in favour of Peel Region citizens.

“Approximately 34 per cent of our bookings, at this point, are non-Peel residents,” Dr. Loh said on Wednesday.

“We’re certainly hopeful that we’ll be able to get additional allocation so that we can continue to open up appointments.”

Waterloo Region reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the province for the first time on Wednesday and local health officials believe the Delta variant is likely behind the recent surge in infections.

The variant has also been linked to a spike in cases in the northeastern Porcupine Health Unit, the only region that didn’t lift health restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week as it battles the surge.

The science shows that only 33 to 50 per cent protection is afforded against the Delta variant with one dose.

Graphics courtesy of @jkwan_md

Over two million Ontarians have now received both doses of the vaccine and the City of Toronto announced that 20 per cent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

Before Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan can begin on July 2, 70 per cent of Ontario adults need to have received at least one dose, and 20 per cent need to have received both doses. The province has already surpassed the first vaccination threshold and is on pace to reach 80 per cent by early July.

Based on current daily vaccinations, Ontario is on pace to meet the 20 per cent fully vaccinated threshold by the week of June 21.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 11,732,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario and 73.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, while 17 per cent of people over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

The province set a new record for daily vaccines administered on Wednesday by surpassing 200,000 for the first time.