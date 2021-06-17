Experts caution against faster reopening amid Delta variant spread

There are growing calls from many to speed up Ontario’s economic reopening plan as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up and daily infection numbers remain low.

But some experts are cautioning that we may not be entirely out of the woods yet.

Health experts are pointing to the U.K. as an example of why we need to tread lightly. The highly contagious Delta variant is fueling a rise in cases in Britain and forcing the country to delay their reopening.

Experts believe Canada is about a month behind the U.K. when it comes to the spread of the Delta strain.

Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa says two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine work well against the variant but the city continues to monitor the spread closely.

“At a very high level we are certainly seeing Delta variant here in the city,” said De Villa. “At last count, I think it was roughly a third of the samples that did come back as Delta variant.”

Dr. Peter Juni, who sits on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table, tells the Toronto Star the next two weeks will be crucial in determining how well the province will fare against the highly transmissible strain.

“The virus has upped its game massively,” Juni told the Star. “The future is in our hands. We can still mess this up.”

The Science Table estimates that Delta now makes up approximately half of the cases in the province.

Waterloo Region in southwestern Ontario reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the province for the first time on Wednesday and local health officials believe the Delta variant is likely behind the recent surge in infections.

The region reported 71 new infections, surpassing the daily infections of hotspots and areas with much higher populations like Toronto and Peel Region.

“We are concerned that our trends are not improving as they are in other communities in Ontario because of the Delta variant,” Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health, said in a community presentation Friday.

The region, which includes the cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge, reported 494 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Local officials have also noted an increase in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.

We need help to put this fire out IMMEDIATELY,” NDP legislator Catherine Fife, who represents Waterloo, wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The variant has also been linked to a dramatic spike in cases in the northeastern Porcupine Health Unit, the only region that didn’t lift health restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week as it battles the surge.