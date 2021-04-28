Loading articles...

Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents get vaccinated

People wearing protective face masks walk past a “Let’s get T.O. Vaccinated” sign in front of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

If you haven’t heard of them yet, Vaccine Hunters Canada is a group of volunteers who’ve come together to make sure no vaccine goes to waste.

The group posts available shots on social media for cities and provinces across the country.

The City of Toronto is jumping on the bandwagon, partnering up with them, to help residents quickly find available vaccine appointments at city-run clinics. Toronto becomes the first municipality in the country to partner with the volunteer organization.

At the end of each day, the city says it will provide Vaccine Hunters with clinic appointment availability for the next day for its nine city-run clinics.

“This is a huge, all hands-on deck effort and Vaccine Hunters Canada have stepped up to help people get vaccinated and navigate the different registration systems,” says Mayor John Tory. “We are excited to work with Vaccine Hunters to help get more people vaccinated.”

The city says collaborating with Vaccine Hunters is just one more way to help residents in securing an appointment for as early as the next day.

“This is a new phase for our organization, and we are excited to increase our efforts to collaborate with public health units across the province,” says Joshua Kalpin, spokesperson for Vaccine Hunters Canada.

Vaccinations for the city-run clinics are by appointment only. Individuals can book through the online provincial portal.

