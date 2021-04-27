Ontario expands vaccine eligibility to 45+ in hot spots; child care workers eligible on Thursday

Ontario is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 45 and older in designated hot spot neighbourhoods, as well as child care workers in licensed child care setting across the province.

Residents aged 45 and up in designated postal codes are eligible to book as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The 114 hot spots span across 13 public health units.

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” said Christine Elliott, Minister of Health. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointment as soon as they can.”

Individuals can book through the online provincial portal or call centre. Appointments can also be made through public health units that use their own booking system.

Hot spot postal codes

Durham Region Health Department – L1S, L1T, L1V, L1X, L1Z

Halton Region Public Health – L9E

City of Hamilton Public Health Services – L8W, L9C

Niagara Region Public Health – L2G

Ottawa Public Health – K1T, K1V, K2V

Peel Public Health – L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z, L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W, L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z, L7A, L7C

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit – L3Z

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services – N2C

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health – N1K

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit – N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N9Y

York Region Public Health – L0J, L3S, L3T, L4B, L4E, L4H, L4J, L4K, L4L, L6A, L6B, L6C, L6E

Toronto Public Health – M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W

Southwestern Public Health – N5H

Child care workers

Child care workers will be eligible to book as of Thursday, April 29.

The province says that eligible workers in licensed child care settings will receive a letter from their employer which must be available at the point of booking and presented at the appointment.

“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “That’s why child care workers provincewide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”

Those eligible will be able to book an appointment through the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900 or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.

In the coming weeks, eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings.