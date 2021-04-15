Loading articles...

'They know the rules': Crombie says Mississauga gym will be given maximum fine for staying open

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 8:15 pm EDT

Huf Gym in Mississauga is seen on April 15, 2021. The gym has decided to open its doors despite provincial orders stating they must remain closed during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A Mississauga gym is staying open for a third straight day, defying provincial orders that require them to close and the city’s mayor says she will not tolerate it.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Wednesday that the boxing facility Huf Gym will be issued the maximum fine allowable under the Reopening Ontario Act — which can be up to $100,000 for individuals and up to $500,000 for people in charge of businesses, along with a year of jail time for both.

“I don’t have a lot of tolerance for this … they know the rules,” said Crombie firmly. “We don’t make exceptions because they have their own interpretation of the rules or how they should be. The rules are very firm and they apply to everyone.”

Director of Enforcement Sam Rogers said they will be pursuing “part-3 obstruction charges” under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“This sort of intentional violation can’t be tolerated if we’re going to help stop the spread,” he said, adding that the actions of the gym are a one-off and they have not seen such defiance from a significant number of businesses.

The gym’s schedule online says it opened for boxing at 6:15 a.m. Thursday and had classes scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bylaw officers as well as Peel police visited the gym on Wednesday and Thursday, but no arrests were made and it is unclear if any fines were issued.

Last November, Toronto health officials were forced to shutdown Adamson BBQ for falling to obey health measures. Owner Adam Skelly was eventually arrested and ordered to pay $187,000 by the city.

The restaurant also became the scene of several anti-lockdown demonstrations.

Ontario went into a “shutdown” on April 3 and issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect on April 8 in efforts to slow down the third wave of the pandemic that has led to the highest COVID-19 case counts in the province since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, government sources said the Ford government is considering a provincewide curfew to curb the surge and take the pressure off the overburdened hospital system.

