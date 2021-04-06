Ontario announcing provincewide stay-at-home order: sources

The Ford government will announce a provincewide stay-at-home order, the closure of non-essential retail and new restrictions for big box stores, sources tell 680NEWS

In an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions, non-essential retail stores will be restricted to curbside pickup only according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Big-box stores meanwhile will be restricted to essential aisles only — the first time during the pandemic that such a restriction has been imposed.

An Ontario wide stay-at-home order will be announced, which one source says could be in place for a month.

These new restrictions are expected to go into effect in the next 24 to 48 hours.