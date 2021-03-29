TCDSB temporarily closing two schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is closing two of its schools due to COVID-19.

The board shared the news online Monday night that St. Eugene Catholic School in Etobicoke and St. Roch Catholic School in North York are shutting their doors due to outbreaks of the virus.

According to the TCDSB website, eight student cases have been reported at St. Eugene between March 23 and March 29, as well as two staff cases.

Four student cases and one staff infection were reported at St. Roch Catholic School.

This comes just one day after three Toronto school closures were announced with variants of concern found at Brian Public School in North York.