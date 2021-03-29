Variant of concern connected to recent school closure: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health is sharing more information about the temporary closure of three schools due to COVID-19, it announced on Sunday night.

In an email to 680 NEWS, TPH spokesperson, Dr. Vinita Dubey, says investigations are underway at Victoria Village Public School, Brian Public School and St. Dominic Savio CS.

Dubey says there have been eight people linked to Victoria Village to test positive for the virus since March 19, 10 individuals connected to Brian Public School in the past three weeks tested positive, including some with the variant of concern, and five people tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Dominic Savio SC since March 12.

Dubey says now with the variants of concern also in the picture, it’s continuing to recommend parents and students avoid gathering with others, including those in the same class outside of school, to keep a distance of at least two metres from people not in the same household, to wear a well-fitting mask, wash hands often, and to stay at home if sick to protect themselves.

“Each COVID-19 case in a school requires a careful investigation to determine the potential risk to other individuals in that setting, and based on the findings of the investigation, decisions are then made on how best to protect the staff and students in the school, including dismissing some cohorts or all cohorts,” Dubey wrote.

Dubey says TPH is working closely with the school boards and will keep them informed about a reopening date.