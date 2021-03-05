Unmasked Canadian nurse refused to quarantine upon arriving at Pearson International Airport

A nurse and Canadian citizen who travelled from Tanzania to Toronto refused to wear a mask, quarantine, and take a COVID-19 test when she arrived at Pearson International Airport. And she documented her experience on her Instagram story.

WARNING: the video below contains cursing.

Jess Faraone says she is a Registered Nurse. She posted several videos on her Instagram story showing her refusing to abide by COVID-19 guidelines upon arriving in Canada. The video shows an argument between her and an airport employee. She says she refused to stay in a hotel and refused to do the COVID test because “she’s a Canadian citizen.”

After the argument, she proceeds to walk out of the airport and head home. She says she didn’t receive a ticket, and that the Public Health Agency of Canada would mail one to her.

According to her Instagram story, she was visiting Tanzania to volunteer as a nurse at a hospital.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed to 680 NEWS in an email they are aware of the situation, and “are looking into it.”

They add “travellers are legally obligated to follow the instructions of a Screening Officer or Quarantine Officer through the 14-day period, whether in regards to testing, transit to locations, their mandatory hotel stopover or during quarantine at home or other suitable location. If they do not follow the instructions, there are penalties including a maximum fine of up to $750,000 or imprisonment for six months.” This includes Canadian citizens.

Faraone also tagged Chris Sky, a noted anti-masker, in several of the videos on her story.

It’s currently unknown is she will receive a ticket or fine. 680 NEWS has reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency for comment. They have not responded yet.