Anti-masker 'Chris Sky,' wife set to make virtual court appearance on Thursday

A King City man and his wife are set to make a virtual court appearance at Toronto Old City Hall Thursday, facing charges for not following COVID-19 quarantine requirements before attending anti-mask rallies downtown.

Toronto police say 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, who goes by the name “Chris Sky” and his 34-year-old wife, Jennifer, arrived at Pearson International Airport on September 20th after travelling outside the country.

Officers say the couple did not self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, instead, they attended anti-mask events at Yonge-Dundas square two weekends in a row, with about 500 other unmasked people.

Video posted on social media shows Sky speaking out against mask measures and other COVID-19 restrictions.

They are scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m.