'Hero Nanny' recovering in hospital after fourth surgery, GoFundMe surpasses goal
by News Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2021 7:30 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 7:31 pm EST
A woman and two children were struck by a car at St. Clair West and Boon Avenue on Feb. 24, 2021. 680NEWS/Mark Douglas
The woman hailed as Toronto’s “hero nanny” underwent her fourth surgery in the intensive care unit over the weekend.
Jillian Mendoza was pushing two young boys in a double-stroller along St. Clair Avenue West, near Dufferin Street, when an out-of-control SUV struck her.
A GoFundMe page set up by her friends has surpassed its goal of $150,000 as support continues.
RELATED: Woman, 2 children struck by car near St. Clair West and Dufferin
Organizer Anne Manuel says Mendoza is getting better and is recovering well.
“I knew that the love, support and kindness she is getting from everyone makes her encouraged to be strong,” Manuel wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Manuel says she hopes the weekend surgery will be the last for Mendoza.
