Woman, 2 children struck by car near St. Clair West and Dufferin

A woman and two children were injured when a car ran off the road in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Boon Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a collision.

A car struck a female pedestrian, then crashed into a store and the woman was briefly trapped.

Two children, both under the age of 5 were also hurt.

Police say the woman was seriously injured and taken to a trauma centre. The children’s injuries do not appear as serious and they were taken to hospital.

Paramedics say one other patient was being assessed on scene to see if they need to go to hospital.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.