Man, 28, dies from injuries following Etobicoke shooting

A man has died from his injuries following a shooting in an Etobicoke neighbourhood earlier this month.

On Feb. 12th at around 7:38 p.m. police said they were called to 415 The Westway, near Martin Grove Road, for reports of gunfire

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said two male suspects were seen jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene shortly after the man was shot.

They were seen wearing masks and dark clothing, police said.

On Saturday, the shooting victim died of his injuries. Police have identified the man as 28-year-old Toronto resident Paul Dunkley.

“Investigators are requesting residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation,” police said in a news release.

This is Toronto’s 11th homicide of the year, police said.