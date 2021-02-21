Loading articles...

Man, 28, dies from injuries following Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 1:11 pm EST

Paul Dunkley, 28, of Toronto is city's 11th homicide of 2021, police say. (H-O/TPS)

A man has died from his injuries following a shooting in an Etobicoke neighbourhood earlier this month.

On Feb. 12th at around 7:38 p.m. police said they were called to 415 The Westway, near Martin Grove Road, for reports of gunfire

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said two male suspects were seen jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene shortly after the man was shot.

They were seen wearing masks and dark clothing, police said.

On Saturday, the shooting victim died of his injuries. Police have identified the man as 28-year-old Toronto resident Paul Dunkley.

“Investigators are requesting residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation,” police said in a news release.

This is Toronto’s 11th homicide of the year, police said.

Toronto police investigate a shooting near The Westway and Martin Grove Road on Feb. 12, 2021.

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
UPDATE: Traffic getting through now on Hwy 50 between Rutherford and Major Mackenzie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:46 AM
Lots of sunshine to start the day! It will be a beautiful Sunday with a Guaranteed High of -2°! How are you going…
Latest Weather
Read more