Man seriously injured in shooting near The Westway and Martin Grove Road

A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in an Etobicoke neighbourhood early Friday evening.

Police said they were called to The Westway and Martin Grove Road area after receiving reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said two male suspects were seen jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene shortly after the man was shot.

They were seen wearing masks and dark clothing, police said.

Video and photos from the scene showed a cordoned-off section of a strip mall parking lot being examined by police officers.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.