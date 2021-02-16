Drive-thru vaccination site to open at Canada's Wonderland, Markham Fairgrounds

York Region is planning to open multiple COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two drive-thru sites at Canada’s Wonderland and Markham Fairgrounds.

The region’s top doctor says the two sites will be part of a plan for mass immunization, set to begin this spring.

Five vaccination clinics will also be set up in Newmarket, Georgina, Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan. Medical officer of health Dr. Karim Kurji says the locations will be chosen based on accessibility criteria, population distribution and vulnerability.

“The supply of COVID-19 vaccines are not arriving all at once so distribution is happening in stages,” said Kurji in a statement. “When more supplies become available, vaccines will be offered to everyone who wants one in the priority order.”

Last month, Canada’s Wonderland announced plans to re-open the amusement park in May.

The park told 680 NEWS they will continue to monitor the pandemic and work with health officials ahead of its tentative opening date.

Wonderland has kicked off a hiring blitz ahead of the amusement park’s tentative reopening slated for May 14.