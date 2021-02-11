Canada's Wonderland looking to hire handful of employees ahead of May reopening

Canada’s Wonderland has kicked off a hiring blitz ahead of the amusement park’s tentative reopening slated for May 14.

On Jan. 28, Canada’s Wonderland confirmed with 680 NEWS they are planning to open the park on that date and that they continue to monitor the pandemic and are working with health officials to make that a reality.

“We are currently hiring for a variety of positions at Canada’s Wonderland. Due to the size of our operation, we need to prepare the park far in advance of an opening date and this involves starting our hiring process,” spokesperson Grace Peacock said in an email to 680 NEWS.

“We continue to monitor provincial guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations.”

Cedar Fair, Canada’s Wonderland owner and operator, also announced that Cedar Point and King’s Dominion amusement parks will reopen on May 14 and May 22, respectively.

The jobs listed include Aquatics Guard and Lifeguard, “Entertainment Character Performer (4-foot-8 to 5-foot-2 in height required), and Game Sales Associate.

Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod maintains that health officials believe it’s too early to think about reopening amusement parks or water parks this summer.

“Our government continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic closely, but it is far too early to speculate on how and when restrictions will be loosened to permit Canada’s Wonderland to reopen,” the minister said in an email back in January.

“I’ll continue to work with large scale attractions across the province to develop a safe reopening plan informed with advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

Canada’s Wonderland says some rides that are not conducive for physical distancing and will be closed. Certain seats and rows will also be unavailable to accommodate physical distancing.

Under the park’s listed health and safety protocols, they say the following rules – including mandatory face coverings and hand sanitizing – must be obeyed upon entry.

In August, the water park portion of Canada’s Wonderland was closed due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.