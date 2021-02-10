Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police identify 62-year-old man killed in Scarborough plaza shooting
by News Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2021 7:01 am EST
Ambulances on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Feb. 8, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Toronto Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a strip mall in Scarborough on Monday night.
Police say 62-year-old Cam-Thanh Tat was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police received reports of gun shots heard just after 7 p.m. at a strip mall in the area of Lawrence and Pharmacy.
When searching the area, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police applied CPR, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The gunman fled the area and there is no description at this time.
Anyone with further information or security/dash cam footage is being asked to come forward.
