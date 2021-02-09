Loading articles...

Man dead after shooting in Danforth high rise parking garage

Last Updated Feb 9, 2021 at 11:31 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died after a shooting in the parking garage of a high rise building in the east Danforth area on Tuesday night.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a call for a medical emergency in the Danforth and Oak Park avenues area shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was spotted by a passerby and when crews arrived they found a man unconscious, with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics began performing CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police say shell casings were found nearby and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with security footage to come forward.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 07:34 PM
#EB403 approaching Aberdeen - the right lane is blocked because of a Tractor Trailer in the ditch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:50 PM
Retweeted @UWCIMSS: Ice on the #GreatLakes has grown to ~20% in the deep freeze that is February. Taking a closer #VIIRS look at #LakeErie, the sm…
Latest Weather
Read more