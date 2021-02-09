Man dead after shooting in Danforth high rise parking garage

A man has died after a shooting in the parking garage of a high rise building in the east Danforth area on Tuesday night.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to a call for a medical emergency in the Danforth and Oak Park avenues area shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was spotted by a passerby and when crews arrived they found a man unconscious, with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics began performing CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police say shell casings were found nearby and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with security footage to come forward.