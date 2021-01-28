Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mental health app launched for Durham Regional police employees
by News Staff
Posted Jan 28, 2021 10:29 pm EST
Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS
Durham Regional Police and Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences have launched a new mental health app for police employees.
Police say the development of the app began two years ago, when they received a research grant from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
Students from Ontario Tech University were contracted to help build the app.
The app brings together all mental health services and programs available to Durham Regional Police staff and will be installed on all employee smartphones.
“Sometimes, as police officers, we keep things to ourselves – but that just doesn’t work and we want our members to know that they are never alone,” Todd Rollauer, DRPS Interim Chief of Police said in the online release.
Once the app has been in the field for several months and is fine-tuned, police say it may be available for other frontline emergency workers across the country.
