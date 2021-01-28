Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Poll: Over 80 per cent of Ontario nurses have seen mental health decline during pandemic
by News Staff
Posted Jan 28, 2021 6:36 am EST
Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 6:39 am EST
Health-care workers turn a COVID-19 patient in the ICU who is intubated and on a ventilator from his back to his stomach at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A new poll is revealing the critical state of morale for front-line workers in Ontario.
The poll conducted by the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario surveyed over 750 registered nurses in the province.
The findings show that 83 per cent of nurses believe their mental health has been adversely affected by the pandemic and two-thirds believe they don’t have adequate support.
More than half, 57 per cent, say they are under financial stress despite an increased workload. One-in-three say they have considered quitting at some point during the pandemic.
Registered practical nurses represent a large portion of long-term care and retirement home care staff but they do not serve in emergency wards or intensive care units.
The poll also collected personal testimony, with one respondent writing “I slept underneath a desk, I couldn’t leave because there were too many critical patients and we have no staff.”
“I have held hands with too many people who have died alone,” said another.
The union recommends five actions in response including creating more full-time positions and having more frontline forces heard in future healthcare policy.
