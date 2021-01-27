Loading articles...

Extreme cold moves into the GTA following the first snowfall in weeks

Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 6:31 am EST

Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Say goodbye to the snow and bring on the freezing cold.

For the first time in weeks, any GTA residents leaving the house had to dig themselves out of some snow on Wednesday morning.

A Texas low moved in to the region on Tuesday morning and lingered throughout much of the day, bringing 7 to 11 centimetres across most of the GTA. Toronto Pearson ended up with 9.2 centimetres.

That’s it for the snowfall, but once the shovelling is done you may just want to head back inside for the rest of the week. The coldest air so far this season is on the way, especially for the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday mornings will see wind chills near -24.

An Extreme Cold Weather Alert will likely go into effect on Wednesday ahead of the coldest temperatures heading into the weekend.

