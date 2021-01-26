Loading articles...

All day winter storm bringing significant snow to parts of the GTA

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 5:41 am EST

After a relatively quiet month weather wise, snow is making its return to the GTA on Tuesday.

A Texas low is set to move-in in the morning hours and linger throughout much of the day, bringing 5 to 10 centimetres across the region.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible for GTA areas west of downtown Toronto. Both Halton and Peel Region are under a snowfall warning while the west end of Toronto remains under a winter travel advisory.

The snow is expected to begin in the morning around 8 or 9 a.m. and last into the evening where it will taper off into flurries and end around 9 p.m.

Everything clears out for Wednesday but by the end of the week the GTA will be experiencing the coldest air of the season. It will likely be enough for extreme cold weather alerts across the city on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures of -6 and -8.

