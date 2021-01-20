Loading articles...

'Don Voyage': Late-night show hosts focus opening monologues on Trump's last day as president

Last Updated Jan 20, 2021 at 9:12 am EST

This Nov. 6, 2018 photo released by CBS shows host Stephen Colbert on the set of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York. A think tank that has studied the content of late-night comedy for the past 26 years says Trump was the butt of more jokes in 2017 than any other public figure has for a single year. By a lot. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP)

The late night shows on Tuesday saw hosts focus their opening monologues on the last day of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

An Inauguration Day not like any other amid the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest, the Joe Biden era begins, and history will be made when Kamala Harris becomes the First Woman, and Person of Colour, when she is sworn in as vice-president.

CBS’ ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert kicked off with a “Don Voyage.”

Colbert opened the show looking back at his first monologue after Trump’s election, when the host said “we got four very interesting years in front of us,” adding after, “I might have undersold that just a smidge.”

Colbert then goes on to recap the past four years of Trump’s presidency, including the recent violence on the U.S. Capitol.

Colbert also revealed there was a subtle countdown to the last day of Trump’s presidency on his show.

ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ kicked off with its host saying it’s an “end of an error.”

Kimmel spoke about what he thinks Trump has been up to during his final hours inside the White House, including the farewell address, when Trump wished his sucessor success — without saying ‘Biden’ by name.

NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ segment labelled “Bye.”

“It is the last night of Donald Trump’s presidency,” Fallon said, pausing a moment during the audience’s cheers and clapping, “I don’t know what tomorrow is going to feel like, probably like that moment when they pull the nasal swab out of your nose,” and sighs.

CBS’ ‘Late Late Show with James Corden,’ began with applause after the host said “tomorrow Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.”

Corden then gave a glimpse of what he thinks the next four years will look like.

